Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 13.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.81 ($0.23). Approximately 7,971,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 2,493,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.71. The stock has a market cap of £160.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

