Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
About Digital Ally
