Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

