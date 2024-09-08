Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 41,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 32,267 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 672.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $789,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,605,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $144.20.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.