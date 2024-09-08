Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LABU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.99.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

