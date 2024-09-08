discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $586.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.71), with a volume of 2717388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.54) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSCV

discoverIE Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 669.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 700.24. The stock has a market cap of £562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,662.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($38,052.22). In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($38,052.22). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,494 shares of company stock worth $6,113,927. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.