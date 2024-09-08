discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $586.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.71), with a volume of 2717388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.90).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.54) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($38,052.22). In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($38,052.22). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,494 shares of company stock worth $6,113,927. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
