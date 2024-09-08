DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 95,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 542,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.