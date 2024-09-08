DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

DOCU opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign by 228.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 402,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

