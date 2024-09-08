Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.