Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

