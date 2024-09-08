Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $17.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

