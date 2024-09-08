Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,580,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY opened at $170.00 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

