Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.70 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

