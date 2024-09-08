Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

