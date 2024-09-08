Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $101,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.76.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

ETN stock opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

