EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.80

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 180986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EchoStar by 25,776.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,034.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

