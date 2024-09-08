Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.