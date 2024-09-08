EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) to “Strong-Buy”

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FibroBiologics Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of FBLG opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. FibroBiologics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

