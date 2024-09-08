Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

