Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Purchases $49,122.69 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 26,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,926.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.90 on Friday. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.