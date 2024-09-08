Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a PE ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

