EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.56.

TSE:EQB opened at C$96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 12 month low of C$66.41 and a 12 month high of C$98.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.66.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 12.5994695 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

