EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $44.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

