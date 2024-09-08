Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

