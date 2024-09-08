Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,741,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 441,644 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

