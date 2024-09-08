Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $19.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.36. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.16 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Teledyne Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average of $406.41. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
