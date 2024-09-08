Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 29600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

