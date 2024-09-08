Evercore ISI Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 245.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

