Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $173.58 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $179.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

