Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

