Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 51,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.