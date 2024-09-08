Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

