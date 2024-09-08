Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

