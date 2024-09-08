Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

