Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $141.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

