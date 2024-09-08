Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $320.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

