Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,418,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

