Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 137 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

