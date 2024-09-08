Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 575.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $113.06.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

