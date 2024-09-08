Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $173,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,954,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

