Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

