Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2,173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE JXN opened at $81.20 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

