Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $43,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

