Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 100 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $318.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Sunday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

