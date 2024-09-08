Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $98.44 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

