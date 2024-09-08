Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Stock Performance
CPRT stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
