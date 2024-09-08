Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

