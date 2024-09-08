Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

