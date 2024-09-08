Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

