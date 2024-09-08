Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,384,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $154.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

