Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 379.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,487 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 58,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.89 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

