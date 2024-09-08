Fastenal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,928 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 196% compared to the typical volume of 2,002 put options.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

FAST opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.